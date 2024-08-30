Alabama's Jalen Milroe not resting on last year's rise from benching to stardom

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jalen Milroe isn't resting on his success, not even a little bit.

The Alabama quarterback typically rose before 5 a.m. during the offseason to head to the football building, striving for daily improvement as if he's battling for the starting job. But that battle ended last year.

“The biggest thing is, anxiousness and nervous come from lack of preparation," Milroe said. “For me to lead, I’ve got to know my stuff so that’s very important. By the time the season comes it’s all about confidence and just playing fast and freely.”

Now, Milroe leads the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide into Saturday night's opener against Western Kentucky as one of the Southeastern Conference's top quarterbacks. He led Alabama to an SEC championship last season, finishing sixth in the Heisman Trophy balloting even after getting benched for an early game.

Milroe has an offensive-minded coach in Kalen DeBoer whose last quarterback at Washington, Michael Penix Jr., was a Top 10 NFL draft pick.

And he has much bigger expectations on his shoulders as a team captain and maybe once again as a Heisman contender. Milroe and DeBoer seem to have meshed from the start.

“He holds himself to extremely high standards in all ways,” DeBoer said. “He leads through example, he leads with his poise and even body language and then his words as well.”

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs past Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) and linebacker Michael Barrett (23) during the first half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. Credit: AP/Kyusung Gong

Where he started in 2023

Milroe beat out Tyler Buchner, who came over from Notre Dame with then-offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, for the job last season.

A promising start against Middle Tennessee was followed by a loss to Texas, when two ill-advised passes turned into costly interceptions. Buchner and Ty Simpson couldn't get the offense going against South Florida, with the ever-upbeat Milroe cheering on the sidelines, not sulking.

Then it was Milroe's job again.

Even with the starting job now clearly his, Milroe said he doesn't change how he operates. He often says he likes the offseason because “there's no shot clock” on how much time you have to work.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe talks with the media following an NCAA college football practice, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Credit: AP/Vasha Hunt

Milroe had a season's worth of game film to study and work on his weaknesses. And his strengths? All he says is: “My dad taught me this when I was younger: make your strengths even stronger, turn your weaknesses into strengths.”

Where he finished

Milroe and Alabama went on a tear after that South Florida game, ultimately beating two-time defending national champion Georgia in the SEC Championship Game to make the playoffs.

A player who was briefly benched wound up a finalist for the Manning Award. He was the nation's fifth-rated passer and ranked third in yards per pass attempt (9.98). Milroe passed for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns — including eight of 40-plus yards — while throwing six interceptions. He also ran for 531 yards and 12 scores.

Milroe passed for 10 touchdowns and was picked off just once over his last six games.

But cornerback DeVonta Smith doesn't think Milroe is just going to pick up where he let off.

“I think he’s going to be better,” Smith said.

Where he is now

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Milroe returns for his fourth season with a new coaching staff and a couple of new receivers who figure to make big impacts, Washington transfer Germie Bernard and freshman Ryan Williams.

Smith says Milroe is more comfortable with his situation than last year. New offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan has seen that comfort level grow ever since DeBoer & Co. arrived with their own system.

“I continue to see him be more and more comfortable in who he is, and being genuine and authentic to who he is,” Sheridan said. “His teammates respect that. They know how hard he works. He’s as hard of a working player that I’ve ever been around.”

No rest for the motivated.