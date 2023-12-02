SportsCollegeCollege Football

Alabama kicker Will Reichard becomes NCAA's career scoring leader

Alabama kicker Will Reichard (16) boots an extra point against...

Alabama kicker Will Reichard (16) boots an extra point against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. Credit: AP/Vasha Hunt

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Alabama kicker Will Reichard became the NCAA's career scoring leader by kicking a 43-yard field goal for the No. 8 Crimson Tide's first points in Saturday's Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 1 Georgia.

Reichard passed Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds (2012-15) for the record. Entering the game, Reichard and Reynolds were tied at 530 points.

Reichard, a senior and a Groza Award finalist, kicked two extra points in the first half to add to his new record.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME