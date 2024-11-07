No. 11 Alabama visits No. 14 LSU with CFP survival likely on the line

No. 11 Alabama (6-2, 3-2 SEC, No. 11 CFP) at No. 14 LSU (6-2, 3-1, No. 15 CFP), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Alabama by 3.

Series History: Alabama leads 59-27-5.

What’s at stake?

Both teams are in the thick of the race for one of the 12 College Football Playoff spots with a month to go, but a third loss for either team would be a severe blow to their chances of a top-12 finish in the final CFP standings.

Key matchup

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe vs. LSU's defensive front. Milroe had a huge game against LSU last season, passing for 219 yards while rushing for 155 and four touchdowns, a program record for a quarterback. Meanwhile, LSU struggled during it's previous game to adapt when Texas A&M switched to read-option QB Marcel Reed, who rallied the Aggies to a victory in the second half.

Players to watch

Alabama: Milroe's 25 total touchdowns – 13 passing and 12 rushing – leads the SEC and ranks fifth in FBS.

LSU: DE Bradyn Swinson has a team-leading 8 sacks among 101/2 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. Credit: AP/Matthew Hinton

Facts & figures

Both teams had last week off. ... Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer is 14-3 against Top 25 teams in his career, including wins over Missouri and Georgia this season. … The Tide’s 18 forced turnovers is tied for most in the SEC with South Carolina. ... Alabama is 29-10-2 at Tiger Stadium, but lost in overtime the last time this matchup took place in Baton Rouge in 2022. ... LSU has won 14 straight home games. ... This marks the third straight season both teams are ranked in the top 15 at the time they play and the 19th time since 2002 both are ranked in the AP Top 25 for the contest.