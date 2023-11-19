Prairie View A&M secures SWAC West beating Alabama State, faces FAMU for title Dec. 2

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — David Murray's two carries produced 2 yards and two touchdowns and Prairie View A&M beat Alabama State 21-14 on Saturday.

The Panthers (6-5, 6-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) clinched the SWAC's western division with the win based on the tie-breaker they hold over Alcorn State. Prairie View A&M will play eastern division title holder Florida A&M (10-1, 8-0) for the SWAC championship on Dec. 2.

Murray's 1-yard run with 2:51 left in the first quarter was the game's first score. His second score with 6:08 left in the third made it 14-0. The Hornets (6-4, 5-3) got on the board when Damon Stewart threw a 76-yard scoring pass to Tyree Saunders within the first minute of the fourth. Six minutes later, Trazon Conley threw a 54-yard score to Chris Herron for a 21-7 lead.

Stewart closed the scoring with a 16-yard scoring pass to Saunders with 16 seconds left. Prairie View sealed it recovering the ensuing onside kick,

Stewart threw for 372 yards and the two touchdowns to Saunders who had 120 yards receiving with six receptions.

___

