Stony Brooks beats Albany 24-6 for fourth straight victory

By The Associated Press

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Tyler Knoop passed for 229 yards and a touchdown, Roland Dempster had 98 yards rushing and two more scores, and Stony Brook beat Albany 24-6 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory.

Stony Brook (8-2, 5-1 Coastal Athletic Association) continues as the most improved team in terms of wins, going from 0-10 in 2023 to 8-2 under first-year coach Billy Cosh.

Dempster opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown on Stony Brook's opening possession following a 10-play, 80-yard drive. He also capped the scoring with a 4-yard run after a 33-yard drive with 2:41 left in the fourth.

Stony Brooks 90-yard drive that spanned the fourth-quarter break ended in Knoop's 20-yard connection with Jayce Freeman.

Enda Kirby added a 41-yard field goal for Stony Brook.

Van Weber was 20 of 32 for 201 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Albany (3-7, 1-5), which has lost four straight. Caden Burti scored on a 23-yard grab.

