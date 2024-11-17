SportsCollegeCollege Football

Alcorn State tops Prairie View A&M 26-13

By The Associated Press

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Jacorian Sewell scored on a 58-yard run on the opening drive and the Alcorn State defense kept the Prairie View A&M offense bottled up for a 26-13 win on Saturday.

Tre Lawrence hit Caleb Anderson for a 16-yard touchdown and Tavarious Griffin had a 22-yard rushing touchdown for the Braves (6-5, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Down 13-0 after Sewell's run and NJoah Kiani's 50- and 36-yard field goals, the Panthers (5-6, 3-4) got on the board when Cobi Cavil returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown.

Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez had a pair of field goals for Prairie View in the third quarter but Griffin's run iced the game for the Braves.

