South Dakota State QB Mark Gronowski and Monmouth RB Jaden Shirden leads AP FCS All-America team

South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski and Monmouth running back Jaden Shirden, both finalists for the Walter Payton Award given to the most outstanding player in the Championship Subdivision, were selected to the Associated Press FCS All-America team announced Tuesday.

Gronowski is trying to lead the Jackrabbits to their second straight national championship. He leads the nation in passing efficiency rating at 178.06, with 25 touchdown passes. Shirden is the nation’s leading rusher with 1,478 yards.

Gronowski is one of three South Dakota State players selected to the first-team, along with offensive linemen Garret Greenfield and Mason McCormick.

The Jackrabbits host Albany on Friday night in the FCS semifinals. The Great Danes have two first-team All-Americans on their defense in defensive lineman Anton Juncaj and linebacker Dylan Kelly.

Second-team quarterback Max Brosmer of New Hampshire is the third finalists for the Payton Award, which will be presented Jan. 6, the day before the FCS national championship game.

North Dakota State plays at Montana on Saturday in the other FCS semifinals.

The All-America team is selected for AP by a panel of sports writers and sports information directors who cover FCS.

In this image provided by Monmouth University, Monmouth running back Jaden Shirden (20)reacts during an NCAA college football game against Stony Brook, Nov. 4, 2023, in Monmouth, N.J. South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski and Monmouth running back Jaden Shirden, both finalists for the Walter Payton Award given to the most outstanding player in the Championship Subdivision, were selected to the Associated Press FCS All-America team announced Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. Credit: AP/Mark Brown

FIRST TEAM (offense)

Quarterback — Mark Gronowski, fourth-year, South Dakota State.

Running backs — Jaden Shirden, fourth-year, Monmouth; Isaiah Davis, fourth-year, South Dakota State.

Offensive linemen — Garret Greenfield, sixth-year, South Dakota State; Noah Atagi, sixth-year, Weber State; Mason McCormick, sixth-year, South Dakota State; Jacob Johanning, fifh-year, Furman; Marcus Wehr, fourth-year, Montana State.

Tight end — Cam Grandy, fifth-year, Illinois State.

Wide receivers — Ty James, fifth-year, Mercer; Dymere Miller, fourth-year, Monmouth; Jalen Coker, fifth-year, Holy Cross.

All-purpose player —Dylan Laube, fifth-year, New Hampshire.

Kicker — Matthew Cook, fifth-year, Northern Iowa.

FIRST TEAM (defense)

Linemen — Terrell Allen, fourth-year, Tennessee State; Jay Person, sixth-year, Chattanooga; Anton Juncaj, fourth-year, Albany (N.Y.); Alex Gubner, sixth-year, Montana.

Linebackers — Dylan Kelly, fifth-year, Albany (N.Y.); Brock Mogensen, sixth-year, South Dakota; Jacob Dobbs, fifth-year, Holy Cross.

Defensive backs — PJ Jules, fifth-year, Southern Illinois; Cole Wisniewski, fourth-year, North Dakota State; Lance Wise Jr., fifth-year, Mercer; Marcus Harris, fourth-year, Idaho; Sheldon Arnold II, fourth-year, East Tennessee State.

Punter — Aidan Laros, third-year, Tennessee Martin.

SECOND TEAM (offense)

Quarterback — Max Brosmer, fifth-year, New Hampshire.

Running backs — Sam Franklin, third-year, Tennessee Martin; Jamar Curtis, second-year, Lafayette.

Offensive linemen — Luke Newman, fourth-year, Holy Cross; Charles Grant, fourth-year, William & Mary; Rush Reimer, fourth-year, Montana State; Mark Barthelemy, sixth-year, Nicholls State; Gavin Olson, fifth-year, Tennessee Martin.

Tight end — Carter Runyon, third-year, Towson.

Wide receivers — Brandon Porter, sixth-year, Incarnate Word; Hayden Hatten, fifth-year, Idaho; Chedon James, second-year, Idaho State.

All-purpose player — Junior Bergen, third-year, Montana.

Kicker — Ricardo Chavez, fourth-year, Idaho.

SECOND TEAM (defense)

Linemen — Ty French, fourth-year, Gardner-Webb; David Walker, fourth-year, Central Arkansas; Finn Claypool, third-year, Drake; Daylan Dotson, fourth-year, Tennessee Martin.

Linebackers — Billy Shaeffer, sixth-year, Lafayette; Winston Reid, seventh-year, Weber State; Micah Davey, third-year, McNeese State.

Defensive backs — Aamir Hall, fourth-year, Albany (N.Y.); Caleb Curtain, third-year, Elon; Blake Ruffin, third-year, Eastern Illinois; Tyler Morton, third-year, Nicholls State; Kenny Gallop, Jr., third-year, Howard.

Punter — Grant Burkett, fifth-year, Missouri State.

THIRD TEAM (offense)

Quarterback — Matthew Sluka, fourth-year, Holy Cross.

Running backs — Lan Larison, fourth-year, UC Davis; Jordan Fuller, third-year, Holy Cross.

Offensive linemen — John Allen, fourth-year, SE Louisiana; Josiah Ezirim, fifth-year, Eastern Kentucky; Jake Kubas, sixth-year, North Dakota State; Ryan Coll, fifth-year, Richmond; Seth Osborne, sixth-year, St. Francis, Pa.

Tight end — Cole Rusk, third-year, Murray State.

Wide receivers — Raylen Sharpe, third-year, Missouri State; Efton Chism III, fourth-year, Eastern Washington; Kasey Hawthorne, third-year, Howard.

All-purpose player — Sean Chambers, sixth-year, Montana State.

Kicker — Kyle Ramsey, fifth-year, Abilene Christian.

THIRD TEAM (defense)

Linemen — Eric O’Neill, third-year, Long Island; Brendan Webb, sixth-year, South Dakota; Khristian Boyd, sixth-year, Northern Iowa; Brody Grebe, third-year, Montana State.

Linebackers — Amir Abdullah, fourth-year, Illinois State; Braxton Hill, fifth-year, Montana; Noah Martin, fourth-year, Samford.

Defensive backs — Myles Harden, fourth-year, South Dakota; Saiku White, third-year, Lafayette; Max Epps, third-year, Texas A&M-Commerce; Travis Blackshear, sixth-year, Furman; Kaleb Lyons, second-year, Morehead State.

Punter — Aaron Trusler, third-year, Richmond. _