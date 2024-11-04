AP Player of the Week: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart tops Archie Manning's record for total yards at 562

The Associated Press national player of the week in college football for Week 10 of the season:

Jaxson Dart, Mississippi

Dart threw for a Mississippi-record 515 yards and rushed for 47 in the Rebels' 63-31 win at Arkansas. His 562 total yards broke Archie Manning's school-record of 540, set in 1969 against Alabama. Dart also threw six of the Rebels' record-tying seven touchdown passes.

Dart joined Missouri's Drew Lock (2017) as the only Southeastern Conference quarterbacks to throw for at least 500 yards and six TDs in a game.

Dart's school-record 13th game throwing for 300-plus yards came with national receiving leader Tre Harris out because of injury. Jordan Watkins picked up the slack, and then some, setting school records with 254 receiving yards and five touchdowns on eight catches.

Runner-up

Cam Ward threw for 400 yards and five touchdowns in a 53-31 victory over Duke, and he orchestrated a third comeback from a double-digit deficit in the second half for the unbeaten Hurricanes. Ward has 29 touchdown passes, tied with Steve Walsh for the school single-season record.

Three of his TD passes went to Xavier Restrepo, who finished with eight catches for 146 yards to move past Santana Moss for first place on the Miami career receiving yards list with 2,573.

Honorable mention

Isaac Brown ran 20 times for 151 yards, including a game-clinching 45-yard touchdown, in Louisville's 33-21 win over Clemson. ... South Carolina freshman QB LaNorris Sellers ran for 106 yards and threw for 244 in a 44-20 win over Texas A&M. Sellers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another. ... Omarion Hampton had a career-high 265 all-purpose yards and became the first North Carolina player since 1981 to score five touchdowns in a game in a 35-11 win at Florida State. ... UAB's Kam Shanks set the school record for single-game all-purpose yards with 311 in a 59-21 win over Tulsa. He caught five balls for 153 yards and three TDs and returned a punt 58 yards for another.

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) celebrates with teammates after throwing a touchdown pass to Jordan Watkins (11) against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. Credit: AP/Michael Woods

Six stats

— Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, at 190.6 yards per game, is on track to post the highest rushing average since LaDainian Tomlinson's mark of 196.2 for TCU in 2000.

— Twenty-two of the Big 12's 44 conference games have been decided by one score, most among FBS leagues.

— Florida has scored in 456 straight games since 1988, the longest streak in the country.

— Army is the only team to have not trailed in a game this season. The Black Knights have not trailed in 12 games since Oct. 28, 2023. Since 2003, the only team with a longer streak without trailing is Alabama (14 games from 2020-21).

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws a pass against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. Credit: AP/Michael Woods

— Georgia's Carson Beck is the only FBS quarterback to throw three interceptions in three games this season, according to Sportradar. Beck has thrown three in two straight games.

— Nebraska is 0-7 since last season in games in which a win would have made the Cornhuskers bowl-eligible.

AP voters: Aaron Beard, Pat Graham, Gary B. Graves, Stephen Hawkins, Pete Iacobelli, Mark Long, John Marshall, Eric Olson, John Zenor.