CFP Bracket Watch: Georgia, Ohio State, Utah and Miami are top seeds using AP Top 25 after Week 1

Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett (6) is pushed out of...

Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett (6) is pushed out of bounds by Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/John Bazemore

By The Associated Press

The college football season opened with plenty of excitement, but few surprises as AP Top 25 teams mostly plowed through overmatched opponents — Florida State being the main exception.

The Seminoles' 0-2 start shook up the rankings and impacted the first bracket watch of the season.

The College Football Playoff is expanding from four to 12 teams. The CFP selection committee doesn't start ranking teams until November but if the AP Top 25 was used to fill out the bracket, here's how it would look (remember, the top four CFP-ranked conference champions get the first four seeds and first-round byes):

— No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Mississippi. Winner vs. No. 1 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

— No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Texas. Winner vs. No. 4 Miami in the Peach Bowl.

— No. 10 Penn State at No. 7 Notre Dame. Winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.

— No. 11 Missouri at No. 6 Alabama. Winner vs. No. 3 Utah in the Fiesta Bowl.

Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke celebrates his interception against...

Ohio State defensive back Denzel Burke celebrates his interception against Akron during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: AP/Jay LaPrete

