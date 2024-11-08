SportsCollegeCollege Football

Bennett has 3 TD runs, Vasko accounts for 2 scores, Coastal Carolina beats Appalachian State 38-24

By The Associated Press

CONWAY, S.C. — Braydon Bennett ran for three touchdowns and Ethan Vasko accounted for two more to lead Coastal Carolina to a 38-24 victory over Appalachian State on Thursday night.

Bennett's 2-yard TD run capped a 17-play, 87-yard drive that chewed up 8:42 in the third quarter. On the next play from scrimmage, AJ Williams picked off a Joey Aguilar pass and returned the ball 35 yards to the Appalachian State 1-yard line. Vasko ran into the end zone two plays later to stretch the Coastal Carolina (5-4, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) lead to 31-10.

Bennett had 88 yards rushing on nine carries and also scored on runs of 12 and 37 yards in the first quarter. Vasko finished with 150 yards passing and 52 yards on the ground. He threw a 6-yard TD pass to Jameson Tucker with 2:26 left in the game.

Ahmani Marshall ran for 124 yards on 28 carries and scored two touchdowns for Appalachian State (4-5, 2-4). Aguilar completed 17 of 31 passes for 226 yards and threw two interceptions and a 25-yard touchdown pass to Kaedin Robinson with 1:40 left.

