Arizona shakes up coaching staff following difficult first season under Brent Brennan

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona has fired offensive coordinator Dino Babers and reassigned defensive coordinator Duane Akina following a disappointing first season under coach Brent Brennan.

Akina will remain on staff as an assistant leading the secondary, the school announced on Thursday.

Special teams coordinator and linebackers coach Danny Gonzales will remain with the program, but in a role to be determined.

Arizona entered its first season under Brennan with high expectations after a massive turnaround under previous coach Jedd Fisch, now at Washington.

The Wildcats never lived up to those, finishing 4-8 and 2-7 in their first Big 12 season. Arizona lost seven of its final eight games, including 49-7 to rival Arizona State in the season finale.

The Wildcats finished 15th in the Big 12 in total offense and were 14th in total defense.