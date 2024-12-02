Arizona State's leading receiver Jordyn Tyson to miss Big 12 title game with an injury

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State's leading receiver, Jordyn Tyson, will not play in Saturday's Big 12 championship game against No. 16 Iowa State due to an unspecified injury.

Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham said on Monday that Tyson is out indefinitely after being injured in the second half of No. 12 Arizona State's 49-7 win over Arizona last Saturday.

“I don’t want to give a complete three- , four-month out timetable but he’s going to be out indefinitely,” Dillingham said.

Tyson was injured in the third quarter after landing hard on his left side while being tackled. He left the stadium wearing a sling on his left arm.

Tyson saw limited playing time last season while recovering from a knee injury suffered while he was playing for Colorado the year before. This season, he led the Sun Devils with 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. Tyson had eight catches for 143 yards and a touchdown against Arizona before the injury.