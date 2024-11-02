SportsCollegeCollege Football

Oklahoma State-Arizona State suspended due to thunderstorms and lightning

By The Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Arizona State-Oklahoma State game on Saturday has been suspended until further notice due to thunderstorms and lightning.

Oklahoma State made the announcement at halftime with Arizona State leading 21-14. A message on the big screen told fans to evacuate the stadium.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Central, but it was moved up to 2:30 p.m. because of expected inclement weather. The game was suspended at 4:22 p.m.

Just down the road, Oklahoma's game against Maine, originally scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m., was moved up to 11 a.m. to avoid the weather. Oklahoma won that game 59-14, and it ended without interruption.

