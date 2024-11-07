Arizona State looks to keep momentum going in home game against UCF

UCF (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) at Arizona State (6-2, 3-2), Saturday, 7 p.m. EST (ESPN2)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Arizona State by 3.

Series record: Arizona State leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Arizona State looks to continue its surprising second season under coach Kenny Dillingham against a UCF team that just blew out the Big 12's other school from Arizona. The Sun Devils were picked to finish last in the Big 12 preseason poll, but have a chance for their best start since opening the 2014 season 8-1. Arizona State is coming off a 42-21 road win over Oklahoma State. UCF ended a five-game losing streak with a 56-12 blowout of Arizona last week.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State's defense vs. UCF running back RJ Harvey. The Sun Devils have been solid against the run this season, allowing 111.9 yards per game, 27th in FBS. They'll have their hands full against Harvey and the Knights. Harvey leads the Big 12 and is third nationally with 1,201 yards rushing and has run for 16 TDs, fifth in the FBS. He also has 40 runs of at least 10 yards, six more than the next FBS player. Behind Harvey, UCF is second nationally with 2,451 yards rushing and 26 TDs this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCF: Dylan Rizk. The redshirt freshman made the most of his first career start last week, throwing for 294 yards and three TDs while adding 55 yards rushing. Rizk had the sixth-highest grade (90.1) among Power 4 quarterbacks, according to Pro Football Focus metrics.

Arizona State: QB Sam Leavitt. With RB Cam Skattebo potentially out with an undisclosed injury, the Sun Devils may have to lean on Leavitt a little more against UCF. The Michigan State transfer has been steady this season, throwing for 1,470 yards and 11 TDs with four interceptions. He's also run for 284 yards and four more scores.

FACTS & FIGURES

A win for UCF would be the 300th in program history. ... Arizona State has made a huge improvement on converting third downs. The Sun Devils have converted 45% this season, 30th nationally, after ranking 120th a year ago at 31.7%. ... The Knights lead the nation in explosive running plays with 79 of at least 10 yards. ... Arizona State is 18th nationally in rushing offense at 210.4 yards per game. ... UCF held Arizona to five yards rushing last week. ... Arizona State DB Xavion Alford has allowed six receptions in 277 in-coverage snaps.