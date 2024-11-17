SportsCollegeCollege Football

Southern beats UAPB to clinch spot in SWAC championship game

By The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. — Cam Jefferson and Jalen Woods connected on a 71-yard touchdown and Southern beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 31-9 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.

The Jaguars (7-4, 6-1) host Grambling in two weeks before taking on East champion Jackson State in the conference title game on Dec. 7. Southern lost to Jackson State 33-15 this season but games played across divisions do not count in the conference standings.

The Golden Lions (2-8, 2-5) took a 6-0 first-quarter lead on two Trey Glymph field goals but Kendric Rhymes and Kobe Dillon ran for touchdowns for a 14-6 halftime lead.

Woods' TD came early in the third quarter for a 15-point edge. Joshua Griffin added a field goal and Willie Miles returned a fumble 7 yards for the Jaguars' final points.

Woods threw for 202 yards with a TD and interception.

Mehki Hagens was 14 of 27 for 216 yards passing for UAPB.

