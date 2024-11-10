SportsCollegeCollege Football

Washington, Davis run for 2 TDs each, Louisiana-Lafayette beats Arkansas State 55-19

By The Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, La. — Dre’lyn Washington had 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns on eight carries, Bill Davis added TD runs of 13 and 10 yards and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Arkansas State 55-19 Saturday night.

Louisiana (8-1, 5-0) has won six games in a row since a 41-33 loss to Tulane on Sept. 21 and is the only team in the Sun Belt without a conference loss.

Ben Woolridge was 17-of-26 passing for 264 yards, including a 20-yard TD to Harvey Broussard that opened the scoring with 9:07 left in the first quarter. Kenneth Almendares added a 44-yard field goal to make it 10-0 about 6 minutes later.

Washington eluded a would-be tackler near the line of scrimmage, burst through a hole and raced untouched for a 46-yard touchdown, Zylan Perry added a 4-yard touchdown and Davis capped a 94-yard drive — including a Woolridge pass to Robert Williams for a 47-yard gain — with his 13-yard TD that made it 31-0 with 1:47 left in the first half.

Jaylen Raynor threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Adam Jones to get Arkansas State (5-4, 3-2) on the scoreboard in the closing seconds of the first half.

The Ragin' Cajuns finished with 579 total yards, 278 rushing.

Zak Wallace and Timmy McClain ran for second-half touchdowns for Arkansas State.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME