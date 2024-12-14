Blake Horvath shines as Navy dominates in a 31-13 victory over Bryson Daily and No. 19 Army

LANDOVER, Md. — This was an Army-Navy game unlike any before it. The teams had combined for 19 victories this season before their annual clash, a record for the rivalry.

Of course, only one of them would be responsible for No. 20 — the biggest win of them all.

“I think they're like us. We want to be significant," Navy coach Brian Newberry said. “I think we both were this year, and I think because of that maybe there was a little more significance, a little more interest maybe in this game.”

Blake Horvath outplayed Bryson Daily at quarterback, accounting for 311 yards and four touchdowns to help Navy beat No. 19 Army 31-13 on Saturday. Horvath threw for 107 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 204 yards and two TDs.

Navy (9-3) snapped a two-game losing streak in the series.

Daily, who finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy vote this year, threw a touchdown pass of his own, but he was intercepted three times. Army (11-2) fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter and never completely recovered. The Black Knights were coming off a victory over Tulane in the American Athletic Conference title game — the first league championship in program history.

Navy, which won its first six games this season and also spent time in the Top 25, completed a sweep of Air Force and Army to win the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 2019.

Navy quarterback Blake Horvath, center, runs with the ball for a gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. Credit: AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.

“As excited and proud we were eight days ago, we’re as disappointed as we’ve ever been,” Army coach Jeff Monken said. “It’s hard to lose that game. That one hurts a lot, especially when the trophy's on the line and we’ve got a chance to keep that trophy at West Point. We didn’t do it.”

In front of a crowd that included President-elect Donald Trump at the Washington Commanders' home stadium in Landover, Navy took the opening kickoff and drove 65 yards, reaching the end zone on a 1-yard run by Horvath.

Daily, who had been intercepted only once all season, had a pass picked off in the second quarter by Dashaun Peele. The Midshipmen took advantage of a short field, going ahead 14-0 on an 18-yard pass from Horvath to Brandon Chatman. Daily answered with a TD pass of his own — 23 yards to Hayden Reed.

Both teams were run heavy as expected, but they did combine for 25 pass attempts — including what was probably the biggest play of the game in the third quarter. After a field goal made the score 14-10, Horvath connected with Eli Heidenreich, who broke free up the left sideline for a 52-yard touchdown.

Army quarterback Bryson Daily (13) sets to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. Credit: AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.

That was Horvath's 13th touchdown pass of the season and Heidenreich's sixth TD reception — both tying school records.

Daily missed an open Casey Reynolds in the end zone early in the fourth, and Army settled for a field goal.

Navy then faced fourth down near midfield, but Landon Robinson — normally a nose guard — ran 29 yards on a fake punt. Although Robinson fumbled at the end of the play, the Midshipmen were able to recover.

Horvath's 1-yard scoring run made it 28-13, and Daily was intercepted twice more before the end of the game.

This was the first of two straight Army-Navy games in Navy's home state of Maryland. Next year's edition is in Baltimore.

The takeaway

Army: It's been a historic season for the Black Knights in some ways, but anyone who follows this rivalry knows how empty the losing team feels. Daily threw for 65 yards and ran for only 52.

“It’s been a good season. When you lose this game there’s nothing great, tremendous, outstanding or stupendous about it,” Monken said. “It frankly makes the season a bit of a disappointment. That’s just the truth of this game.”

Navy: In an impressive year for both of these teams, the Midshipmen earn the ultimate bragging rights. It's a defining moment for Newberry in his second season as Navy's coach.

“It's hard nowadays, with the changes in college football, to really build a culture that's built on love and trust. Those things take time," Newberry said. “We still have those here at the academies. That's why I think I got one of the best jobs in the country.”

Motivation

Although both teams had their moments in the spotlight, it was Army that came into this game with a conference title and a current ranking. The Black Knights also won the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the nation's top offensive line.

Navy looked like a team with plenty to prove — and perhaps a chip on its shoulder.

“I know we didn't win no Joe Moore, but it looks like the rushing yards was 271 to 113,” Horvath said. “Just the facts, right there.”

Poll implications

Army is in danger of dropping out of the Top 25, although the Black Knights will have a chance to win a bowl before the next poll comes out.

Up next

Army: Faces Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 28. That's a new opponent for the Black Knights after Marshall backed out of the game.

Navy: Faces Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 27.