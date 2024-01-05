Auburn's Freeze not keeping offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn coach Hugh Freeze has fired offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery after one season together.

Freeze made the announcement on Friday after the Tigers finished 6-7 and struggled offensively, especially in the passing game behind former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne.

“I informed Philip today he would not be retained as our offensive coordinator,” Freeze said in a statement. “Philip is a good coach and a good man. Decisions like this are never easy. However, I decided this is best for our program moving forward. I’m appreciative of his efforts this past year and wish him nothing but the best.”

The Tigers ranked 121st of 130 FBS offenses in passing, averaging just 162.2 yards per game. The Tigers averaged 351 yards and 26 points a game. Auburn totaled just 300 yards in a 31-13 loss to Maryland in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.

Montgomery joined Freeze's first Auburn staff in December 2022 after eight seasons as Tulsa's head coach. His assistant coaching stops had included stints at Houston and Baylor, where he spent four seasons as offensive coordinator.