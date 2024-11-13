SportsCollegeCollege Football

Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne still nursing injury to throwing shoulder

Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

By The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne's status is uncertain for Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe.

Tigers coach Hugh Freeze said Thorne did not practice during the open date last week after injuring his right, throwing shoulder in a loss to Vanderbilt and that it's still not fully healed.

“Not as far along as I had hoped with the shoulder,” Freeze said on Wednesday. “He thinks he's going to be fine. But he was not ready to play (Tuesday) for sure.”

Thorne has passed for 1,825 yards with 13 touchdowns against seven interceptions. But he was benched for Hank Brown after getting picked off four times in a loss to California.

Thorne is backed up by Brown — who was replaced by Thorne after getting picked off three times in the first half against Arkansas — and freshman Walker White. Freeze had been noncommittal earlier in the week when asked about any potential quarterback change for health or performance.

“We’ll see how this week goes with that, and with the others getting reps — and go from there,” he said. "It’s certainly not an indication that I don’t think he’s played pretty solid here as of late. You start thinking big picture.

“That’s not always the easiest thing to do because you love your players, you want what’s best for all of them and what gives us the best chance to win the remaining three games. Obviously we’ll start seeing how his health is first and foremost.”

Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne (1) scrambles for a first down against Vanderbilt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. Credit: AP/Butch Dill

