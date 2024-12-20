Auburn warns fans of potential ticket price increases ahead of revenue-sharing model

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn athletic director John Cohen is warning fans that the school could raise ticket prices in preparation for a revenue-sharing model in college athletics under the pending $2.8 billion settlement with the NCAA and the nation's biggest conferences.

“Growing revenue opportunities because of additional expenses has become essential for Auburn’s sustained success,” Cohen wrote in an email sent to season ticket holders Wednesday and reported by on3. He called it “imperative that ticket prices in several seating zones be adjusted due to a new era of NIL,” but said that other ticket prices won't change.

The so-called House settlement will be distributed over the next 10 years to players both past and present, leaving schools with the resources able to share as much as $20 million in annual revenue with their athletes.

Those payments and a drop in NCAA revenue to pay damages as part of the settlement are having an effect. Tennessee plans to add a ‘talent fee’ to the price of sports tickets. Arkansas says it will charge 3% more at the concessions stands. Clemson is going to start adding an athletic surcharge to tuition bills.