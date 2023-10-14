Austin Peay never trails in beating Gardner-Webb 41-14 for 4th straight win

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Mike DiLiello accounted for three touchdowns, Jevon Jackson had 108 yards rushing and a score and Austin Peay beat Gardner-Webb 41-14 on Saturday.

Jackson's 3-yard touchdown run capped a 13-play, 79-yard drive on the first series of the game and Austin Peay (4-2) never trailed on its way to a fourth straight victory. Jackson carried it 25 times and was the only Governor with positive yards on the ground.

DiLiello completed 31 of 41 passes for 372 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes and had a touchdown run. Tre Shackelford had eight catches for 126 yards receiving while Trey Goodman added five for 101. Jaden Barnes and Brenen Hawkins each made a touchdown catch.

Jaylen King was 19-of-35 passing for 153 yards and threw a touchdown pass and two interceptions, one a pick-6, for Gardner-Webb (2-4). King and Jayden Brown combined for 131 yards rushing on 27 carries.

King connected with Brown on a 17-yard touchdown pass to pull the Bulldogs to 20-14 with 6:00 remaining in the third quarter. DiLiello answered with two TD passes and then added an 8-yard scoring run late in the game.

