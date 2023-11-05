SportsCollegeCollege Football

Bess, Ruff lead Charleston Southern to 35-21 victory over Tennessee State

By The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Isaiah Bess threw for two touchdowns, TJ Ruff ran for two, and Charleston Southern defeated Tennessee State 35-21 on Saturday.

The Buccaneers never trailed but Deveon Bryant's 2-yard run for Tennessee State tied the score at 21 midway through the fourth quarter. Charleston Southern then got an 18-yard touchdown pass from Bess to Will Kakavitsas, held on downs at the Tennessee State 25, and wrapped up the win with a 25-yard touchdown run from Ruff with 2:16 to play.

Bess was 9-of-19 passing for 84 yards with the two touchdowns and an interception. Ruff added 78 yards rushing for the Bucs (4-5, 2-2 Big South-OVC).

Bryant and Draylen Ellis combined to complete 18 of 32 passes for 134 yards for the Tigers (6-3, 2-2). Jordan Grant had 81 yards rushing with one touchdown.

Neither team reached 300 yards on offense, with Tennessee State outgaining the Bucs 267-193. The teams combined to go 9-for-31 on third down and Charleston Southern managed only seven first downs for the game.

