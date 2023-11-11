SportsCollegeCollege Football

Bethune-Cookman scores 31 unanswered points in 31-14 win over Alabama A&M

By The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Quarterback Walter Simmons III rushed for 165 yards and three touchdowns to help Bethune-Cookman gain 412 yards on the ground in a 31-14 victory over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Bethune-Cookman trailed 14-0 before scoring 31 unanswered points. Mar’Kai Shaw had a 52-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter and Simmons added TDs of 47 and 22 yards in the final four minutes.

Jimmie Robinson III had a team-high 25 carries for 137 yards and Shaw added 12 rushes for 109 yards and a touchdown for Bethune-Cookman (3-7, 2-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Simmons was 5-of-12 passing for 30 yards with an interception.

Joshua Thornhill came up with a key interception for Bethune-Cookman to stall an Alabama A&M drive at the Wildcats' 6 in the second quarter. The Bethune-Cookman defense also forced a turnover early in the third quarter when Ja’Bari Jaudon punched the ball out and LaQuan Johnson Jr. recovered.

Quincy Casey had one touchdown passing and two interceptions for Alabama A&M (4-6, 2-5). Cameron Young caught six passes for 68 yards and a score.

