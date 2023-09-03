SportsCollegeCollege Football

Black, James Madison run over Bucknell 38-3 in opener

By The Associated Press

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Kaelon Black ran for 125 yards on 10 carriers, three teammates scored rushing touchdowns and James Madison opened the season with a 38-3 win over FCS Bucknell on Saturday night.

Bucknell crossed midfield only twice, turning the ball over on downs at the JMU 23 in the first quarter and kicking a 49-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.

In picking up their 21st straight home-opening win, the Dukes piled up 436 yards, 261 coming on the ground.

After taking a 3-0 lead into the second quarter, starting quarterback Alonzo Barnett III scored on a 9-yard run in the first minute and Latrele Palmer had a 13-yarad scoring run.

Ty Son Lawton's 5-yard run made it 24-3 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Jordan McCloud threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Brown and a 13-yarder to Maxwell Moss. McCloud ended up 7 of 11 for 144 yards. Barnett was 3 of 11 for 15.

Bucknell stopped James Madison on downs twice inside the 10.

Ralph Rucker was 13 of 19 for 140 yards for Bucknell.

