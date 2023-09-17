SportsCollegeCollege Football

Blake Stenstrom leads Princeton to victory in its season opener, beating San Diego 23-12

By The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Blake Stenstrom threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and Princeton won its season opener, beating San Diego 23-12 on Saturday.

Stenstrom capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive on Princeton's first series with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Tamatoa Falatea. Stenstrom added a 32-yard TD pass to Luke Colella with about five minutes to play in the first half as the Tigers went into the break leading 14-9.

John Volker ran into the end zone from two yards out to stretch the Tigers' lead to 21-9 early in the third. Volker finished with 82 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Isaiah Williams had a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter for San Diego (0-3). Dom Nankil was 23-of-38 passing for 240 yards. Aidan Lehman kicked field goals from 55 and 48 yards.

