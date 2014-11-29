Louisville's Petrino gets into pregame scuffle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Pregame tensions between players from No. 24 Louisville and arch-rival Kentucky evolved into a shoving match involving Cardinals coach Bobby Petrino, who was seen grabbing the jacket of Wildcats assistant Daniel Berezowitz in one scuffle.

Several confrontations preceded kickoff, the biggest of which occurred near midfield and cleared both benches. Coaches and officials jumped in to break up groups of players pushing and shoving each other, and the Kentucky Kernel newspaper tweeted a photo of Petrino grabbing Berezowitz, Kentucky's director of football recruiting operations, and appearing to yell at him.

No penalties were called as things calmed down, but the first quarter was physical as the Wildcats sacked Louisville freshman quarterback Reggie Bonnafon twice and decked him as he threw an interception leading to a Kentucky field goal.