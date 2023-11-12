Boise State fires coach Andy Avalos 10 games into 3rd season of at least 4 losses

Boise State fired coach Andy Avalos on Sunday, 10 games into his third season leading the Broncos and with a 22-14 overall record.

“I am grateful for the passion, effort and dedication Andy has given to our community and his alma mater while serving as our head coach,” Boise State athletic director Jeremiah Dickey said. “Andy will always be a Bronco and we wish him and his family all the best in their next steps.”

Avalos was a former Boise State player and assistant coach who was Oregon's defensive coordinator when his alma mater hired him to replace Bryan Harsin as head coach after the 2020 season. Harsin had left to become Auburn's coach.

The Broncos beat New Mexico 42-14 on Saturday night to improve to 5-5 and remain in contention for a Mountain West championship.

But at a program with high standards, accustomed to competing on a national level, a third straight season with at least four losses was not good enough.

Defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson was named interim head coach. The Broncos finish the regular season with games at Utah State and home against Air Force.