SportsCollegeCollege Football

Boston College switches QBs, with Grayson James to replace Thomas Castellanos against No. 14 SMU

Boston College's Thomas Castellanos throws during the first half of...

Boston College's Thomas Castellanos throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Blacksburg, Va. Credit: AP/Robert Simmons

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — Boston College is making a change at quarterback, with coach Bill O’Brien saying on Tuesday that Grayson James will start against No. 14 SMU on Saturday in place of Thomas Castellanos.

James transferred from FIU this year and has played in two games for the Eagles (5-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), leading them to a comeback victory over Western Kentucky when Castellanos was injured.

James also replaced Castellanos in the third quarter of last week’s game against Syracuse, completing 5 of 6 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 37-31 victory.

