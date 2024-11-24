SportsCollegeCollege Football

Connor Bazelak, Rahkeem Smith power Bowling Green to 38-13 win over Ball Stsate

By The Associated Press

MUNCIE, Ind. — Connor Bazelak threw two touchdown passes, Rahkeem Smith scored three times, and Bowling Green defeated Ball State 38-13 on Saturday to remain tied for first place in the Mid-American Conference.

The loss came in the first game for Colin Johnson as interim coach of Ball State.

Bowling Green (7-4), Miami and Ohio are tied for first place with 6-1 records. Bowling Green hosts Miami on Saturday, with that winner earning a spot in the MAC championship game. Ohio would be the other team in the championship game with a win at home against Ball State.

Bowling Green led just 10-7 at halftime against Ball State but broke it open with 18 unanswered points in the third quarter. Zach Long hit a field goal, Smith scored on a 1-yard run and also caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from Bazelak. He scored basically untouched after catching a swing pass in the backfield.

Smith had four receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. He added four carries for eight yards and a third score.

Kadin Semonza had two touchdown passes and 211 yards for the Cardinals (3-8, 2-5).

