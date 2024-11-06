Bowling Green wins third straight topping Central Michigan 23-13

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Connor Bazelak threw for 207 yards and a touchdown and Zach Long booted three field goals and Bowling Green beat Central Michigan 23-13 on Tuesday night.

Bowling Green built a 9-0 lead on Long's foot who kicked a 32-yard field goal in the first quarter and 40 and 37 yards in the second. Following the 37-yarder with 2:28 left in the half, Central Michigan took the ensuing kickoff and drove 75 yards in six plays and got on the board when Tyler Jefferson ran it in from the 1.

The Falcons (5-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference) went three-and-out to start the third quarter before Central Michigan gave it right back fumbling the ball away on its first play of the half.

Bowling Green took advantage and went 39 yards on six plays on a drive that ended when Bazelak threw a 9-yard touchdown to Levi Gazarek. The Falcons extended the lead to 23-7 when Jaison Patterson ran it in from the 1 with 5:42 remaining.

The Chippewas (3-6, 1-4) closed the scoring when quarterback Jadyn Glasser ran it in from the 1.

Marion Lukes ran for 72 yards on 20 carries for Central Michigan.

The Falcons have won five of their last six trips to Kelly/Shorts Stadium dating back to 2002. The Falcons lead the all-time series 24-19.