Branson Adams' go-ahead TD with 25 seconds left lifts Western Carolina over Eastern Kentucky 27-24

RICHMOND, Ky. — Cole Gonzales threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns, including a go-ahead score to Branson Adams with 25 seconds left, and Western Carolina beat Eastern Kentucky 27-24 on Saturday night.

It was Adams' first career score — from 8-yards out.

EKU started the final drive at its 38 and marched down the field in four plays to get to the WCU 23. But Patrick Nations' 40-yard field goal missed as time expired.

Desmond Reid rushed for 177 yards and a score for Western Carolina (2-1). Censere Lee caught three passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns and David White Jr. added 94 yards on just two catches.

Reid leapt over the defense from a yard out to give WCU its first lead of the game at 21-14 with 14:24 left in the fourth quarter.

Parker McKinney was 27 of 46 for 366 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Eastern Kentucky (0-3). He also carried it eight times for a team-high 59 yards. Jaden Smith caught 10 passes for 121 yards and a TD.