Proctor throws for 4 TDs, runs for 3; Dartmouth claims share if Ivy crown with 56-28 win over Brown

HANOVER, N.H, — Jackson Proctor threw four touchdown passes and ran for three more, including a 75-yard dash in the third quarter, as Dartmouth earned a share of the Ivy League championship for the second-straight season after a 56-28 win over Brown on Saturday.

Harvard entered the day in first place, but lost to Yale, 34-29, to create a three-way tie for the title with Columbia, a 17-9 winner over Cornell. Dartmouth (8-2, 5-2) has won the Ivy League crown 22 times and captured four of the last five. Harvard earned its 19th all-time title while Columbia claims a share for just the second time in school history.

Proctor wasted little time getting the Big Green on the board, finding Grayson O'Bara with a 13-yard pass to cap the game's first drive, then fired a 35-yarder to Painter Richards-Baker to start the second quarter. Brown clawed back with a pair of short runs to make it 14-14 with just under a minute left in the first half, but Proctor drove Dartmouth 75 yards in six plays, hitting Chris Corbo with a 20-yard strike with three-seconds left for a 21-14 halftime lead.

Proctor connected with O'Bara for a second time in the opening minute of the third quarter, this time covering 75 yards, and three minutes later Jordan Washington jumped in front of a Brown receiver near the sideline and raced 57 yards to the end zone for a 35-14 lead. Proctor made it 42-21 by finding an outside seam and racing 75 yards for a score.

Proctor completed 18 of 26 passes for 308 yards and carried 13 times for 171 yards, giving him 479 yards of offense. O'Bara caught four passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

James Murphy was 25 of 36 for 256 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football