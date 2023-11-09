Bruins seek more Rose Bowl success hosting injury-depleted Sun Devils

LOS ANGELES — Arizona State (2-7, 1-5 Pac-12) at UCLA (6-3, 3-3), Saturday, 9 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Line: UCLA by 18 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: UCLA leads 23-15-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Bruins are playing for bowl positioning after their slim Pac-12 championship game hopes essentially ended with a 27-10 loss at Arizona. Considering how last year ended with a similar thud, head coach Chip Kelly probably needs a second straight nine-win regular season to claim a modicum of momentum headed into the Big Ten. For the Sun Devils, their run of surprisingly competitive play in conference games was halted in a 55-3 thumping at No. 13 Utah. Knocking off UCLA would serve as a small step forward in what has been a difficult season for first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham.

KEY MATCHUP

UCLA’s passing game vs. the Arizona State secondary. It isn’t clear who is going to start for the Bruins after Ethan Garbers and Dante Moore were knocked out of the game against the Wildcats because of injuries. The freshman Moore or Kent State transfer Collin Schlee seem to be the most likely candidates. Whoever gets the nod should like his chances of having success against a Sun Devils' defense that gave up four touchdowns through the air to the run-oriented Utes.

Arizona State defensive back Ed Woods (10) sits on the bench following their NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona State: RB Cameron Skattebo had his run of five-straight conference games with a touchdown run end against the Utes after managing 31 yards on 12 carries. The Sun Devils must establish a semblance of a run attack to keep the Bruins’ strong pass rush from being able to take over the game.

UCLA: OLB Laiatu Latu did his best to keep the short-handed Bruins in the mix against the Wildcats, making three tackles for loss with 1 1/2 sacks. It was Latu’s second straight game with three stops behind the line of scrimmage and third of the season, taking his tackles for loss count to 16 on the year.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arizona linebacker Jacob Manu (5) sacks UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. Credit: AP/Rick Scuteri

The Bruins are 4-0 at the Rose Bowl this season, allowing an average of 13.25 points per game on their home field. ... Arizona State QB Trenton Bourguet is day-to-day after sustaining a left foot injury on the opening drive against Utah. Redshirt sophomore Jacob Conover replaced Bourguet, going 5 of 22 passing for 41 yards and one interception. … UCLA is allowing 2.31 yards per carry, which ranks second fewest in the FBS to Penn State (2.0 yards per carry). ... Sun Devils DL B.J. Green, a former walk-on, leads the team with 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. ... UCLA has made one of its last six field goal attempts.