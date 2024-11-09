Carter Peevy throws 4 TD passes in first half as Maine builds big lead, holds off Bryant 38-26

ORONO, Maine — Carter Peevy threw four touchdown passes and Brian Santana-Fis ran for 104 yards and a score as Maine kept Bryant winless in Coastal Athletic Association play, 38-26 on Saturday.

The Black Bears scored all five of their touchdowns in the first half to take a 35-0 lead at intermission in their first meeting with the Bulldogs since they joined the CAA and first since 2017.

Peevy found Joe Gillette for a 48-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter, then hit Nick Laughlin three minutes later from 36-yards out to take a 14-0 lead after one. Santana-Fis scored from 15-yards out to make it 21-0 less than a minute into the second quarter. Five minutes later Peevy connected with Montigo Moss for a 79-yard catch-and-run score, then hit him again in the final minute of the half for a 3-yard score.

Brennan Myer rallied Bryant (2-8, 0-6) in the second half, throwing four touchdown passes, two of them to Landon Ruggieri. Myer found Drew Montez for a 23-yard score in the third quarter and Tristen Riley with a 5-yard TD in the fourth.

Peevy was 19-of-24 passing for 269 yards without throwing an interception. Santana-Fis had 13 carries for 104 yards and Moss caught seven passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Myer was 23 of 41 for 251 yards and four touchdowns but was picked off twice.

