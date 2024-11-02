SportsCollegeCollege Football

Ogbonna accounts for 3 touchdowns, Buffalo stops Akron rally for 41-30 win

By The Associated Press

AKRON, Ohio — C.J. Ogbonna threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Buffalo to its seventh-straight win over Akron, 41-30 on Saturday.

After the Zips shocked the Bulls with an opening drive touchdown, a 29-yard pass from Ben Finley to Ahmarian Granger, Buffalo (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) reeled off 38-straight points.

Ogbonna tied the game midway through the first quarter with an 18-yard pass to JJ Jenkins His 2-yard toss to Jake Orlando made it 24-7 midway through the second quarter.

Jacquez Barksdale had a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the first quarter and Al-Jay Henderson went 45-yards in the third before Ogbonna went 8 yards late in the third to make it 38-7.

Finley had touchdown passes of 28 and 25 yards to Adrian Norton and then a 28-yard connection with Kyan Mason, plus a pair of two-point conversions in the fourth quarter to pull the Zips (2-7, 1-4) within 38-30 with 4:39 left.

The Zips held the Bulls to a three-and-out but fumbled the punt and Buffalo recovered on the 22. They turned that into a 36-yard field goal from Upton Bellenfant to end the threat.

Ogbonna was 17 of 29 for 210 yards and Henderson ran for 107 yards for Buffalo.

Finley was 22-of-41 passing for 354 yards with the four touchdowns with an interception and was sacked three times. The Zips also lost three fumbles and were stopped on downs three times.

