South Carolina State brings in new AD and football coach

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State has hired Nathan Cochran as athletic director and Chennis Berry as football coach to replace long-time coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough, who filled both roles at the university.

The school's president, Alexander Conyers, announced both hirings on Saturday.

Pough retired after his 22nd year as the Bulldogs' football coach. He leaves with the most wins in school history at 151. Pough took on the AD job in early November.

Cochran played football at South Carolina State and has spent the past 20 years as a college administrator while coaching football and track and field. He most recently worked at Walsh University in Ohio, where he was vice president for athletics.

Berry was most recently head coach at Division II Benedict in Columbia, where he went 27-7 and reached the NCAA playoffs the past two seasons.

Conyers said Cochran's knowledge of the school and its athletic department means he can quickly adjust to his new job.

The Bulldogs are part of the FCS Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. They were 5-6 last season.

