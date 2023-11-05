SportsCollegeCollege Football

Burris runs for 4 touchdowns, leads Hampton in comeback win over Maine 42-35

By The Associated Press

ORONO, Maine — Elijah Burris ran for four touchdowns and his two fourth-quarter scores completed a 14-point comeback in Hampton's 42-35 win over Maine on Saturday.

Derek Robertson threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first-half to give the Black Bears a 28-14 lead at intermission and his fifth TD pass answered an 80-yard touchdown run to open the second half and restore the two-touchdown margin.

Christopher Zellous hit Romon Copeland with a 40-yard touchdown pass to pull the Pirates within a touchdown with a minute left in the third quarter. Burris capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive in the third quarter with a 7-yard touchdown to tie the game at 35-35 and scored the game-winner to cap an eight-play, 38-yard drive with 1:48 left to play.

Burris finished with a career-high 173 yards on 14 carries for Hampton (5-4, 3-3 CAA). Zeallous was 7 of 16 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown and added 67 yards on 10 carries for another touchdown.

Robertson completed 28 of 46 passes for 349 yards and matched his season-high with five touchdowns for Maine (2-8, 1-6). Jamie Lamson caught eight passes for 180 yards and a touchdown and Jones pulled in four passes, three for touchdowns.

