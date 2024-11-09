Butler runs past Valparaiso, 24-17, and into a three-way tie for 2nd in Pioneer Football League

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Joey Suchy raced 36 yards for a touchdown to start the fourth quarter to cap off Butler's 24-17 win over Valparaiso on Saturday, putting the Bulldogs in a three-way tie for second place in the Pioneer Football League.

Butler (8-2) is now 4-2 in conference, tied with both Morehead State and and St. Thomas-Minnesota. But Bulldogs beat the Eagles earlier this season and host the Tommies Saturday.

Nick Howard capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive on Butler's second possession, bulling over from the 1 to take a lead it never surrendered. Ryan Short kicked a 41-yard field goal to start the second quarter before the Beacons got on the board on Caron Tyler's 33-yard touchdown pass to Gary Givens III to make it 10-7. Reagan Andrew scored on a one-yard keeper to make it 17-7 and the Bulldogs held a 17-10 lead at halftime. Michael Mansaray's five yard run to the end zone for Valparaiso with 7:19 left capped the scoring.

Andrew completed 15 of 22 passes for 232 yards, hitting Luke Wooten with eight passes for 138 yards to lead Butler.

Tyler completed half of his 16 pass attempts for Valparaiso (3-6, 1-4).

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football