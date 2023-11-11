Byrum Brown leads offense, Aamaris Brown leads defense with 2 picks, USF edges Temple 27-23

TAMPA, Fla. — Byrum Brown threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Aamaris Brown had two interceptions and South Florida held off Temple 27-23 on Saturday.

It was a big win for the Bulls (5-5, 3-3 AAC) and first-year Alex Golesh after USF was 4-29 the previous three seasons.

Brown had a 7-yard rushing touchdown and a 32-yard touchdown pass to Khafre Brown in the first half as the Bulls took a 20-10 lead. The yardage reflected the game with USF totaling 332 yards and Temple 144.

The Owls (3-7, 1-5) toughened up on defense in the second half, holding the Bulls to 119 yards but Tramel Logan returned an interception 22 yards with 3:41 left in the third quarter for the winning points.

Temple had touchdowns on its last two drives with E.J. Warner finding Zae Baines and Dante Wright in the end zone, Warner's third touchdown pass coming with 7:03 left. However, with the help of three defensive penalties, South Florida ran out the clock.

Brown finished 18-of-27 passing for 316 yards with an interception. Warner was 24-of-47 passing for 280 yards but three interceptions.

