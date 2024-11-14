No. 7 BYU can take another step toward Big 12 championship game with a victory over Kansas

PROVO, Utah — After suffering several close losses earlier this season, Kansas is finally resembling the team that was expected to be a Big 12 contender after last year’s nine-win campaign.

But all the Jayhawks can do now is play spoiler against a BYU team that has its sights set on the College Football Playoff.

No. 7 BYU (9-0, 6-0 Big 12, No. 6 in CFP) can take a step Saturday toward wrapping up a spot in the Big 12 championship game with a victory over Kansas. The Cougars, based on this week's CFP rankings, would be the third seed in the playoffs and receive a first-round bye.

But they have to be on alert against a Kansas team (3-6, 2-4) that could be coming on strong after beating Iowa State 45-36 last week. A victory over BYU would mark the first time Kansas has defeated ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks in school history. It would also be the Jayhawks’ first road win over a Top-10 opponent since 1995.

Spoiling BYU’s unbeaten season would keep the Jayhawks' faint bowl hopes alive and Kansas coach Lance Leipold wants his players to approach this game with the same sense of urgency they showed against Iowa State.

Kansas must win each of its final three games to reach a bowl game for a third consecutive season.

“You got to be able to stay in the moment of working to get better for playing probably our best opponent yet of the season on the road,” Leipold said. “Are we going to be satisfied with this? We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves or (focus on) anything else other than the process of what we’ve done.”

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels gets past Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (4) to run for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel

Giving ground

BYU’s defense has a penchant for getting burned by chunk plays on the ground. Running the ball is an offensive strength for Kansas, which churns out 213.6 yards rushing per game.

Both Jalon Daniels and Devin Neal can get to the second level and put the Cougars on their heels.

On the other side, BYU QB Jake Retzlaff can exploit a mediocre Kansas pass defense allowing 282.7 yards per game through the air against Big 12 opponents.

BYU's special special teams

Memorable special teams plays have helped drive BYU’s rise to the top of the Big 12 standings.

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff, right, and cornerback Mory Bamba celebrate after a one-point win over Utah in an NCAA college football game, just after midnight on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Spenser Heaps

Special teams were a deciding factor in helping the Cougars remain one of four remaining unbeaten FBS teams following a 22-21 win over archrival Utah.

Will Ferrin’s game-winning 44-yard field goal marked the culmination of several clutch special teams plays that rallied BYU past the Utes. Ferrin made three field goals and Keelan Marion added a touchdown off a 96-yard kickoff return to offset one offensive touchdown for the Cougars.

Each game, BYU seems to conjure up big special teams plays at the right moments.

“I’ve said in the past that if you don’t have guys wanting to be on special teams, it’s probably going to fail,” BYU punter Sam Vander Haar said. “So the fact we have guys that are wanting to be out there and wanting to contribute and care about it just as much as offense and defense is probably why it’s been so successful for us so far this year.”

Family connection

Ties to the Kansas program run deep for BYU receiver Darius Lassiter. His father Kwamie played for the Jayhawks from 1992-94 and was part of the team that beat the Cougars 23-20 in the 1992 Aloha Bowl. Both of Lassiter’s older brothers, Kwinton and Kwamie, also played for Kansas.

Lassiter has emerged as one of BYU’s top playmakers on offense this season. He is second behind Chase Roberts in total receptions (35) and receiving yards (550) for the Cougars.

Running strong

Neal set two school records during the Kansas win over Iowa State. Neal became the school’s career leader in rushing yardage (3,951 yards) and rushing touchdowns (43) after tallying 116 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries against the Cyclones. He passed June Henley for both records.

Neal needs just 49 yards against BYU on Saturday to become the first Kansas player to rush for 4,000 career yards. He ranks second among active Power Four players in career rushing yards.