No. 9 BYU aims to bolster CFP push against struggling rival Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — More than mere bragging rights are on the line when BYU and Utah renew their rivalry for the first time in three years on Saturday.

No. 9 BYU (8-0, 5-0 Big 12 ) debuted at No. 9 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday with a projected first-round bye as conference champion. It is the highest ever CFB ranking for the Cougars, surpassing the previous high of No. 12 in 2021. Many fans and pundits on social media criticized the CFP selection committee for ranking BYU too low since the Cougars have beaten two Top 25 opponents and boast a better strength of schedule than multiple teams ranked ahead of them.

If BYU is truly feeling disrespected, the Cougars are content to simply build their case by quietly continuing their unbeaten run.

“That’s the one thing that makes this team so different is that we’re not focused on what we’ve already done. We’re looking forward to the new week,” BYU running back Hinckley Ropati said. “Every week is a Super Bowl. Every week for us is a new statement.”

The Cougars hold a one-game lead atop the Big 12 standings over Colorado and Iowa State. A victory over Utah would move BYU one step closer to clinching a spot in the Big 12 championship game in the team’s second year in the league.

Utah aims to be a spoiler, dealing a blow to BYU’s unexpected title chase while ending a frustrating four-game slide and drawing one game closer to bowl eligibility.

The Utes lost to the Cougars 26-17 when the teams last met in 2021 — snapping Utah’s nine-game winning streak in the series.

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston, left, is tackled by Central Florida defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

“The season we’re having is not the one we expected,” Utah running back Micah Bernard said. “But we don’t waver. We still have belief, and our belief is we’re going to win the next game, the next game, and the next game.”

BYU and Utah enter this latest edition of the Holy War on opposite ends of the spectrum on offense.

The Cougars are churning out a league-best 37.6 points per game against Big 12 opponents even while averaging just 391.8 total yards in those contests. They have scored fewer than 34 points just once this season. Meanwhile, the Utes have scored 15.8 points per contest in Big 12 play and have failed to reach 20 points in four straight games for the first time since 1997.

Splitting time

Kyle Whittingham re-opened the quarterback competition at Utah during the bye week. Isaac Wilson and Brandon Rose split first team reps. The move came after Utah’s offense averaged just 10.3 points per game in Wilson’s last three starts. Rose finished out the Utes’ 17-14 loss to Houston after Wilson got benched early in the second half. He threw for 45 yards and had an interception while completing only 47% of his passes.

BYU place kicker Will Ferrin, left, takes snap from field goal place holder, Sam Vander Haar, in fake field goal run against Central Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Wilson has thrown for 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He’s also tossed eight interceptions and is completing 55% of his passes.

Whittingham declined to reveal which quarterback will start on Saturday.

“We’ve got a good plan right now,” Whittingham said. “We’ll keep it to ourselves, obviously, but we have a plan going forward and nothing is ever set in stone, but we feel like we have a situation that’s best for us and gives us the best chance to win.”

The beleaguered offense will be without Money Parks, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against Houston. Parks had 294 yards and three touchdowns on 21 catches this season.

Opportunistic defense

Creating turnovers has been BYU’s defensive trademark this season. The Cougars lead the Big 12 in takeaways (18) and interceptions (14). Eleven different players have made at least one interception. Four different players have recovered a fumble.

This knack for making disruptive plays has led to BYU ranking fourth nationally in pass efficiency defense (96.31).

BYU coach Kalani Sitake credits the team’s success in all three phases to his players focusing on filling a specific niche rather than playing hero ball.

“You have to buy into your 1/11th,” Sitake said. “I think our guys are doing a great job at it. Have we played perfect? No. Can we play better? Yes. And I’d like to see that happen this weekend.”

Fighting words

Utah running back Jaylon Glover sparked controversy on Monday when he used an expletive directed at BYU while speaking with reporters following practice. Glover later apologized for what he said on a post to his X account.

“It doesn’t represent who I am or our program and was a lapse in my judgment,” Glover wrote. “As a program, we respect every opponent we face, and we have respect for BYU and are excited to play them Saturday.”