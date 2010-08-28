C.W. Post setting lofty expectations this year

C.W. Post is beginning its third season in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

"Our expectations are high," coach Bryan Collins said. "Nothing less than winning the PSAC East, playing in the PSAC title game and getting back into the NCAA playoffs."

Collins and Post did nothing but win in the NE-10, but the university sought a bigger challenge by adding scholarships. The PSAC seemed to be an overreach in the first season of 2008 when the team went 3-8.

"I think it's a process," Collins said. "We didn't know exactly what we needed to succeed."

Significant strides were made last season as the Pioneers rebounded from 1-4 start. "Many people thought we were the best team at the end," Collins said. "Three years was our target to get to where we felt we needed to go."

This is the third year and the core of the team returns.

Last season: 6-5 (5-2 in PSAC)

Coach: Bryan Collins (13th year, 93-39). The program's all-time winningest coach. Also serves as athletic director.

Back in business: Sophomore running back Thomas Beverly erased Post's problems at running back. The former St. John the Baptist star was the PSAC rookie of the year as he rushed for 1,094 yards, averaging 99.5 per game. "He's added size, he's 6-2. 215 pounds," Collins said. "He had as good a rookie season as any running back we've had here particularly playing at the level and schedule we play." That includes, dare Collins say, all-time leading rusher (6,647) Ian Smart.

Watch list: WR Darnell Williams caught 49 passes for 489 yards and scored nine touchdowns. Jets' scouts have been in fall camp to see him. QB Erik Anderwkavich threw for 1.854 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was the PSAC's top rushing quarterback with 715 yards and six touchdowns. WR Andrew Kell caught 33 passes for 360 yards and four touchdowns. Grayson Laurino, the punter, is also used as a third-down receiver.

There's great depth at running back with Anthony Brunetti, the 2009 Thorp Award winner from Holy Trinity, who rushed for 2,450 yards as a senior and Kevin Allen of Freeport, who scored 33 TD's last season. The offense line is solid with Kevin Martin, Will Strano, Hasan Radoncic and John Siopa. Incumbent Mike Miller is being pushed by Chris Williams and John Corrigan. On defense, All-American Xavier Brown is back for his senior year. The 6-5, 245-poiund defensive end is also considered a pro prospect. Abrom Shepard, Kadeem Huggins, Ryan Contee, Lou Scala and Andrew Jackson make it an experienced unit. Safety Juma McKenley had 44 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery. McKinley also returns kickoffs. Collins likes his linebackers Ronnie Modik, Billy O'Connor and Ciwan McCoy.

Games to watch: Sept. 25 at Shippensburg, Oct.2 at West Chester, Oct. 30 Bloomsburg

The cost of scholarships: The university provides scholarships, but Collins said the private school cost of $42,000 does not necessarily give Post and advantage in the state-dominated PSAC, where tuition is much lower. "They'll say 'You have 34 scholarships and we only have eight or nine,' Collins said. "But we really have to split them up."

Getting his kicks: Smithtown's Paul Stoltz transferred from Adelphi, which does not have football, to Delaware, which plays on the FCS (1-AA) level. Now he is at Post and is expected to see significant action.

Prediction: 7-4. NCAA playoff berth may be near.

Schedule

Sept. 4 at American International 1 p.m.

Sept. 11 California University (Pa.) 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 Mercyhurst 1 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Shippensburg 1 p.m.

Oct. 2 at West Chester 2 p.m.

Oct. 9 Millersville 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 East Stroudsburg 1 p.m

Oct. 23 at Kutztown 6 p.m.

Oct. 30 Bloomsburg 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 at Cheyney 1 p.m.

Nov. 14 at Slippery Rock 1 p.m.

Radio: WCWP (88.1)