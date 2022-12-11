USC's Caleb Williams captures Heisman Trophy ahead of three fellow quarterbacks

Caleb Williams ran through the middle for a 5-yard touchdown. And then it happened. He headed back to the USC sideline and struck the pose — arm extended, knee up.

The Heisman pose.

“It was very spontaneous, striking the pose in the Notre Dame game,” Williams said Friday, recalling Nov. 26 at the L.A. Coliseum. “You can tell, my teammates were all surrounding me. They were telling me to do it throughout the game.”

The sophomore quarterback from Washington, D.C., received the trophy with the bronzed figure that’s perpetually striking the pose.

The Heisman was handed off at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan with an all-QB final four — Williams, repeat finalist C.J. Stroud from Ohio State, TCU’s Max Duggan or Georgia’s Stetson Bennett.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In the end, Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily surpass second-place Duggan at 1,420.

“It’s pretty cool to be in this moment,” Williams said earlier Saturday in anticipation of the ceremony. “You dream of it as a kid. You get to the point where you work super hard to be the best . . . So I am proud of myself for putting in the hard work.”

There were no guarantees, but the favorite was easy to spot in the crowd. Williams already had claimed three awards as college football’s player of the year (Associated Press, Walter Camp and Maxwell) after providing so many candidate clips for a highlight reel during his season of brilliance.

Williams had emojis, logos, designs or messages painted on his fingernails — sometimes profane about the opponent.

“It’s just a way to express yourself,” Williams said. “There’s no hate.”

Then he sent messages about his ability, displaying a big arm and legs that give him the power of illusion — he’s there to be tackled and then he’s not — to extend plays.

His passing stats include 4,075 yards and an FBS-leading 37 touchdowns, with just four interceptions. He has also run for 372 yards and 10 TDs for the 11-2, Cotton Bowl-bound Trojans.

“He makes plays that aren’t supposed to happen,” Stroud said.

Williams started the final seven games at Oklahoma last season, then materialized at USC via the transfer portal after his coach took over there. Lincoln Riley previously developed Heisman-winning NFL quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

“One, I trust Coach Riley,” Williams said. “… And then the second part was that there is a bigger picture . . . At some point I’m going to have to leave and go to another place and go to a hopefully bigger spot, meaning the NFL

“And so [it was] just kind of getting through that process and being with somebody who’s done it — he’s done it a couple of times — and be in a position to go to the NFL and be successful when I get there.”