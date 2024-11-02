SportsCollegeCollege Football

Matthew Downing passes for 3 TDs, Rushawn Baker rushes for 3 more, and Elon races by Campbell 50-27

By The Associated Press

ELON, N.C. — Matthew Downing threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, Rushawn Baker rushed for 154 yards and three scores, and Elon raced past Campbell 50-27 on Saturday.

Elon (3-6, 2-3 Coastal Athletic Association) won at home for the first time this season.

Downing found Chandler Brayboy for a 66-yard touchdown on Elon's first offensive play of the game. Later in the frame, Ishmel Atkins returned a blocked extra-point attempt to the opposite end zone to give Elon a 16-6 lead.

Brayboy returned the second-half kickoff 51 yards and then scored on a 36-yard grab for a 33-13 lead. He caught eight passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Luke Barnes connected from 28-yards out for his first career field goal to give Elon a 26-13 lead. He added a 32-yarder for a 36-13 lead midway through the third quarter.

Mike Chandler II was 22 of 39 for 355 yards and four touchdowns for Campbell (3-6, 1-4). Randall King and Sincere Brown each had seven catches, 135-plus yards and two touchdowns. Chandler also carried 10 times for 51 yards.

Brown has three touchdown catches of 50 yards or more in his last two games, including a 70-yarder against Elon. King, a freshman, made his first career touchdown grab in the first quarter.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME