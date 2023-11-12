SportsCollegeCollege Football

Carpenter's punt return score sparks UTSA to 34-14 victory over Rice

By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO — Chris Carpenter returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown in the middle of a 21-point third quarter and UTSA pulled away in the second half to beat Rice 34-14 on Saturday night.

Chase Allen kicked a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter and Frank Harris had a 6-yard touchdown toss to Joshua Cephus with 57 seconds left before halftime to give UTSA (7-3, 6-0 American Athletic Conference) a 10-0 lead. However, AJ Padgett needed just four plays before connecting with Luke McCaffrey for a 27-yard touchdown 35 seconds later and Rice (4-6, 2-4) trailed by three at halftime.

The Roadrunners broke the game open in the third quarter. Robert Henry capped a nine-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put UTSA up 17-7. Carpenter followed with his punt return, Rocko Griffin ran it in from a yard out and UTSA took a 31-7 lead into the final quarter.

Freshman Tate Sandell kicked his first career field goal — a 47-yarder with 5:09 left to play to complete the scoring for UTSA. Padgett connected with Landon Ransom-Goelz for a 22-yard touchdown with 1:11 remaining for the Owls.

Harris completed 15 of 24 passes for 175 yards for the Roadrunners. Griffin carried 12 times for 81 yards.

Padgett totaled 182 yards on 17-of-28 passing for the Owls.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME