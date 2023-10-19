Castellanos, Boston College put 2-game winning streak on the line against Haynes, Georgia Tech

Boston College (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference at Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1), Saturday, noon ET (ACC Network).

Line: Georgia Tech by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Georgia Tech leads 7-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The matchup of .500 records could be pivotal to each team's hopes for a winning record and a bowl bid. Boston College will be trying to extend a two-game winning streak in its recovery from a 1-3 start.

KEY MATCHUP

Boston College's rushing offense vs. Georgia Tech's rushing defense. Led by quarterback Thomas Castellanos, the Eagles rank second in the ACC, behind only Duke, with 195.2 yards per game on the ground. The Yellow Jackets rank last in the league and 128th among 130 FBS teams in the nation by allowing 214.3 rushing yards per game. Castellanos ran for four touchdowns in the Eagles' 27-24 win over Army on Oct. 7.

Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) celebrates with teammates linebacker Owen McGowan (33) and defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) after defeating Virginia during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boston. Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boston College: Castellanos, the transfer from UCF, ranks third among the nation's quarterbacks with 512 rushing yards. He has passed for 1,143 yards and is one of three quarterbacks in the nation with at least 500 yards on the ground and 1,000 through the air. He is tied for the FBS lead among quarterbacks with seven rushing touchdowns.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets' offense also has received a spark from a transfer quarterback. Haynes King, who landed the starting job following his move from Texas A&M, ranks third in the league with 271.8 passing yards per game and is tied for the lead with 16 touchdown passes. King threw a last-second scoring pass to Christian Leary to give Georgia Tech a dramatic 23-20 win over No. 17 Miami on Oct. 7. King's 16 touchdown passes are the most for a Georgia Tech quarterback in the first six games of a season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King hands off to running back Trey Cooley (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Credit: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Boston College won the last two games of the series, in 2020 (48-27) and 2021 (41-30). ... The teams have split the six games played at Georgia Tech. ... The Eagles' two-game winning streak includes decisions over Virginia and Army by identical 27-24 scores. ... Each team was off last week. ... Lewis Bond has 24 catches for 356 yards and five TDs to lead the Eagles' receivers. ... Georgia Tech is looking to have a winning record at the latest point of a season since finishing the 2018 season at 7-6. ... The Yellow Jackets are 4-1 in their last five ACC road games under coach Brent Key but are looking for their first conference home win since beating Duke on Oct. 8, 2022. ... Georgia Tech has forced five turnovers in two games, at Wake Forest and at Miami. ... The Yellow Jackets are looking for their first 3-1 start in ACC games since 2017.