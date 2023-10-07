Castellanos rushes for 4 TDs, including winner with 25 seconds left, as BC beats Army 27-24

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Quarterback Thomas Castellanos ran for his fourth touchdown of the game with 25 seconds left to give Boston College a 27-24 victory over Army on Saturday.

Castellanos rushed for 142 yards and powered the Eagles to an early lead with his three earlier scores, and the last brought them back after Army had controlled much of the second half. After Boston College was stopped on two attempts from inside the 3, Castellanos kept it to himself on third down and ran to his right for the go-ahead score.

Castellanos had earlier rushed for TDs of 20, 4 and 10 yards, when it seemed the only person who could get a good hit on him was umpire Mark Wilson.

Boston College (3-3) has won two straight for the first time since 2021.

Bryson Daily ran for 99 yards and threw a touchdown pass for Army (2-3), which narrowly missed its first victory over a team from a Power Five conference since beating Missouri in 2021. The Black Knights haven't beaten one at Michie Stadium since topping Duke in 2017.

But they lost a TD that potentially could have put it away when replay showed Daily's pitch to Hayden Reed was a forward pass and Castellanos capitalized when that drive stalled.

The Black Knights struggled most of the game to contain the QB, who came in as BC's leading rusher and used his legs far more than his arm on a miserably rainy day in New York.

Playing its second straight game against an ACC team after losing to Syracuse two weeks ago, Army was uncharacteristically sloppy to start. The Black Knights came into the game with a FBS-low nine penalties but committed one on the game's first drive, an offsides call on a BC punt that allowed the Eagles to keep possession.

On BC's next drive, the Eagles capitalized on good field possession to take a 6-0 lead halfway through the quarter when Castellanos dropped back to pass, escaped trouble and took off up the middle for a 20-yard score. Liam Connor missed the extra point.

Those were the first points allowed by Army in the first quarter this season.

Things changed when Quindrelin Hammonds intercepted Castellanos' pass and returned it to the BC 43. Daily then ran 14 yards on the next play snap for Army's first good play of the game, hit Tyrell Robinson for a 21-yard completion for another first down and Quinn Maretzki kicked a 22-yard field goal to cut it to 6-3.

Boston College got the ball back and kept it for 8 minutes, 44 seconds, going 75 yards in 17 plays. The drive could've been much shorter, as Castellanos appeared on the verge of a long run — maybe a touchdown — when he broke free but crashed into Wilson and fell down after a 10-yard gain.

That only served to delay Castellanos from scoring again. The Eagles converted two fourth downs on runs by Patrick Garwo and eventually got the ball to the 4, where Castellanos took it in with another run right up the middle as BC took a 13-3 lead with 1:24 remaining in the half.

Army got back into it after Zach Mundell returned the kickoff to start the second half 53 yards to the BC 37. That set up Robinson's 10-yard run that cut it to 13-10 with 10:48 remaining in the third.

The Eagles quickly answered. Garwo's 50-yard run took the ball to the Army 10 and on the next play, Castellanos took the snap and immediately broke left into the end zone to make it 20-10. Army made it a three-point game again on its next possession on Reed's 6-yard scoring run with 2:51 remaining in the third.

THE TAKEAWAY

BC clearly has a good one in Castellanos, who passed for 305 yards and ran for 95 when the Eagles made a late comeback attempt against No. 3 Florida State. The Eagles might wish their bye wasn't next week, having finally gotten some momentum after a 1-3 start. Meanwhile, Army missed a rare chance to beat a team from one of the big leagues.

UP NEXT

Boston College: At Georgia Tech on Oct. 21.

Army: Hosts Troy next Saturday.

