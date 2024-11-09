SportsCollegeCollege Football

Joshua Carter, Caeleb Schlachter spark Eastern Kentucky to 31-24 victory over Central Arkansas

By The Associated Press

RICHMOND, Ky. — Joshua Carter scored on a 3-yard run late in the fourth quarter after Caeleb Schlachter returned the opening kickoff of the second half 73 yards for a touchdown and Eastern Kentucky defeated Central Arkansas 31-24 on Saturday.

Schlachter's return score gave Eastern Kentucky (6-4, 4-2 United Athletic Conference) a 24-17 lead. It didn't last long.

Central Arkansas (6-4, 3-3) answered in 1:12, scoring on backup quarterback Austin Myers' 30-yard touchdown pass to Trejan Bridges to even the score.

The game remained tied until 2:24 remained when Carter ended a nine-play, 70-yard drive with his game-winning run.

Matt Morrissey completed 10 of 20 passes for 108 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Calwise Jr. that gave the Colonels a 14-10 lead five seconds into the second quarter. Brayden Latham carried 11 times for 73 yards with a 39-yard touchdown run. Carter finished with 61 yards on 18 rushes.

Will McElvain totaled 113 yards on 10-for-14 passing for the Bears with touchdown throws covering 2 yards to Malachi Henry and 12 yards to Bridges. Myers completed 6 of 12 for 80 yards with an interception. Bridges had eight catches for 143 yards.

