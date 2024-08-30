Labas, special teams spark Central Michigan to 66-10 romp over Central Connecticut

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Joey Labas threw for three touchdowns and 342 yards and completed 75% of his passes and Central Michigan beat Central Connecticut 66-10 on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Labas finished 18-for-24 passing overall and did most of his damage before halftime, completing 16 of 20 for 268 yards and two touchdowns and sending the Chippewas to a 42-7 halftime advantage.

Myles Bailey opened the scoring by running in from 7 yards out for a 7-0 Central Michigan lead. Elijah Howard knotted it with a 3-yard run, but on the following kickoff, Stephan Bracey ran 87 yards to score and Central Michigan pulled away.

A four touchdown second quarter saw B.J. Harris run it in from the 9, Labas threw scores of 47 and 17 yards to Evan Boyd and Solomon Davis respectively and Bailey ran it in from the 2 with 37 seconds left before halftime.

Wrapped around Labas' 72-yard scoring pass to Davis in the third, Donte Kent returned a punt for a 66-yard score and Aakeem Snell had a 46-yard interception return with 1:48 left in the third.

Blue Devils (0-1) quarterback Brady Olson finished 12-for-20 passing for 90 yards.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two teams. It was the first time in four years Central Michigan opened the season at home