Gleason accounts for 3 TD, Nasir Bowers adds 45-yard pick-6; Toledo beats Cent. Michigan 37-10

By The Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tucker Gleason accounted for three touchdowns and the Toledo defense had five takeaways — including a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown by Nasir Bowers — to help the Rockets beat Central Michigan 37-10 on Tuesday night.

Gleason was 13-of-23 passing for 136 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown to Zy’marion Lang that made it 34-3 midway through the third quarter, and added 66 yards rushing and two TDs on eight carries.

Gleason scored on a 9-yard run that gave Toledo the lead for good with 4:26 left in the first quarter and added a TD run from 30 yards out to make it 17-3 with about 5 minutes to go in the second. Bowers jumped in front of a pass from Jadyn Glasser near midfield ran down the right sideline for a TD with 22 seconds left and, on the next play from scrimmage, Jackson Barrow recovered a fumble caused by D’Andre Ragin's strip-sack of Glasser 13 seconds later.

Dylan Cunanan kicked a 32-yard field goal as time in the first half expired to make it 27-3 at halftime. Cunanan also made a 30-yard field goal early in the second quarter and a 40-yarder with about 10 minute to play.

CMU's Marion Lukes had 19 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, a 2-yarder that capped the scoring with 1:28 to play.

Toledo (7-3, 4-2) has won back-to-back games since a 41-26 home loss to Mid-American Conference-leading Bowling Green (6-4, 5-1).

Central Michigan (3-7, 1-5) has lost five games in a row.

